The military commander who has ruled Guinea since a coup four years ago has entered the presidential race ahead of next month’s election, breaking an earlier promise to hand power to a civilian government.

Gen Mamadi Doumbouya submitted his candidacy at the Supreme Court on Monday, flanked by soldiers and wearing black sunglasses.

He did not make any public comment.

Two of Guinea’s biggest opposition parties – RPG Arc en Ciel and UFDG – have been excluded from December’s contest.

This has raised concerns about the election’s credibility.