Gunman kills four during Xmas carol in Kaduna

A gunman on Friday night killed four persons in Nindem village, Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State.

The incident which occurred during the village Christmas carol also left about 10 other people injured.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the spokesman for the Operation Safe Haven, Col. I.K. Ekpeyong, said the gunman invaded Godogodo village as the residents were holding a Christmas carol at the community square at about 9:00 p.m. and started shooting sporadically.

He said four persons were killed and eight others injured in the incident.

He said the bodies of the dead victims had been deposited in a mortuary while the wounded persons were taken to the Kafanchan general hospital for treatment.

He said: “Some people suspected to be masterminds of the attack have been arrested for further interrogation, while more troops have been deployed to the area to avert a fresh attack or reprisal.”

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, said: “The Kaduna State government has condemned the Friday night attack at Nindem village, Jema’a local government area.

“Security forces have informed the Kaduna State government that there was an attack in Nimdem village on the night of Friday, 22nd December 2017. The government was further briefed, that arrests have been made and investigation is ongoing.

“The government condemns this incident, and calls on all stakeholders to help uphold peace by working to avoid escalation and by supporting the security forces.” – The Nation.