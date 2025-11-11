The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria on Tuesday raised the alarm over the alleged kidnapping of six directors of the Ministry of Defence.

The union said the directors were abducted on Monday, November 10, 2025, while travelling from Lagos to Abuja for a directorate-level promotion examination.

Sources described the attack as a well-coordinated ambush.

In a statement co-signed by ASCSN President Shehu Mohammed and Secretary-General Joshua Apebo, the union named the victims as Mrs. Ngozi Ibeziakor, Mrs. C.A. Emeribe, Mrs. C. Helen Ezeakor, Mrs. C.A. Ladoye, Mrs. J.A. Onwuzurike, and Mrs. Catherine O. Essien.

“These directors, who are members of our union and staff of Command Day Secondary School (CDSS), Ojo, Lagos, were travelling from Lagos to Abuja when they were kidnapped,” the statement read.

The union noted that the Ministry of Defence had mobilised security operatives to secure their release.

It also urged the government to decentralise promotion and verification exercises to minimise risks to civil servants.

“We have always advised the Federal Civil Service Commission to conduct promotion examinations in the states instead of compelling public service employees to travel long distances to Abuja.

“The current security situation and deplorable road conditions expose workers to grave risks,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, security teams are reportedly combing suspected hideouts in Kogi State, where the incident occurred.

Kogi has witnessed a rise in kidnapping incidents this year.

On November 8, 2025, 10 people were abducted along the Dekina-Ajiyolo-Anyigba Road, while a June attack on a commercial vehicle left one dead and six injured.

Authorities have arrested some suspects and rescued victims, but insecurity persists.

The ASCSN commended the Defence authorities for their swift response and called on all security agencies to leave no stone unturned in ensuring the safe return of the abducted officers.