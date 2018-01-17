Gunmen kidnap four expatriates in Kaduna

The incidence happened along Kagarko-Jere road when the expatriates were said to have been returning to Abuja from Kafanchan where they had gone for an undisclosed business.

Four expatriates, two Americans and two Canadians were on Tuesday evening kidnapped in Kaduna state by by armed gunmen.

Several security sources confirmed to Vanguard that though the expatriates had armed police escort, the security personnel were reportedly shot and killed by the gunmen before whisking their victims to an unknown destination.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Kaduna, Asp Mukhtar Aliyu who confirmed the incidence said the identity of the kidnapped expatriates were not yet known.

He said anti kidnapping unit of the police force has been deployed to track down the kidnappers and rescue the victims.

The Kagarko-Jere road has gained notoriety in recent times as kidnapping in the area has spiked, following the deployment of several policemen to the Kaduna Abuja road.

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau state and former Minister of sports, Damishi Sanyo was kidnapped on the same road in December on his way to Abuja to attend the PDP rally.