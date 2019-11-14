Heavyweights, others to storm Lagos as 7th News Express Anniversary holds today

A broad spectrum of political, business and social heavyweights are expected to storm the Main Hall of Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Ikeja, Lagos, for the 7th News Express Anniversary Lecture holding this morning, Thursday, November 14, 2019.

The event starts by 11:00 a.m. and is expected to last not more than three hours, News Express Publisher Isaac Umunna said Monday this morning in a statement.

“As was the case with previous years’ editions, the 7th News Express Anniversary Lecture will attract top government functionaries, industry and religious leaders, professional groups and diverse sectorial leaders, among others. It is a spectacular programme that commands public attention with organisers creating hype pre-event, during and post events both in the traditional and new media. It will also be streamed live to a global audience and broadcast on News Express Digital TV,” Umunna said in the statement.

He announced that former Governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 polls, Mr. Peter Obi, will headline the 7th News Express Anniversary Lecture as the Special Guest of Honour and Guest Speaker while the keynote speakers include Eminent Lawyer and celebrated Activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN; and Legal cum Development Expert, Barrister Bashir Maidugu, the Honourary Special Adviser (Infrastructure) to the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum.

Famed Change Agent, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, will chair the event while veteran broadcaster and immediate past General Manager of NTA Channel 10 Lagos, Helen Onma Odeleye, would be the Host.

“The News Express Anniversary Lecture is an open event and people do not need any special invitation to attend. We look forward to warmly receiving as many people as would like to be part of this unforgettable event,” Umunna said in the statement.

He identified past speakers at the News Express Anniversary Lecture to include Special Adviser To The President On Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina; Governor Sani Bello of Niger State, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Managing Director Hadiza Bala Usman; and ‘Africa’s Bill Gates’, Mr. Leo Stan Ekeh, Chairman of Zinox Technologies Ltd and Konga.

News Express, which debuted on August 29, 2012, is one of Nigeria’s most popular and influential online dailies. It is read by hundreds of thousands of people around the world and records annual traffic of upwards of 100 million.