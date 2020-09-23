Herdsmen behead 5 persons, injure many in Benue

Gunmen suspected to be herders have reportedly beheaded five persons at Tse-Apera Village, Nzorov district of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

A villager , Terwase, said the gunmen who stormed the village at about 5.am on Sunday also left many people injured.

Terwase ,said: “We heard clearly the invaders speaking Fulfude language . When they came and started knocking on people’s doors and as the people came out to see who was knocking, they attacked the innocent people.

“It was the cry of anguish from people that were being attacked that woke me up and I wasted no time to flee and hid in the bush until daybreak . When some people and I returned home , we saw five dead bodies .One of the bodies was beheaded.”

Chairman of Guma LGA , Mr Caleb Aba, said two people were killed on the spot by the gunmen while a third person who sustained injuries during the attack died at the hospital.

“The attack was around 5 am on Sunday, the herdsmen invaded the village ,Tse Apera, and shot the people that came out. For the people who had not woken up, they knocked on their doors and when they woke up , they were shot at close range. They killed two people and one of them was beheaded while eight others were injured. Six of the injured persons were taken to Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) while two others were taken to General Hospital in Gbamjimba but one of the injured that were taken to BSUTH died on Monday morning”.