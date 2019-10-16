Herdsmen cut off woman’s hand in Benue

October 16, 2019 0

Suspected  Fulani herdsmen launched a fresh attack on Gboogyo village in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State  on Monday and cut off a woman’s hand on her farm.

Mrs Grace Zeku, according to a resident of the village identified simply as Terlumun,   was  alone on her farm   when she was attacked by the hoodlums.

He said, “The woman said  her attackers  told  her to place her hand on a log of wood  before  cutting  it off.”

Gboogyo village, according to Terlumun, is a border community between Benue State  and  Nasarawa State.

Terlumun  added, “The woman ran into the village crying and told us that  the herdsmen took the hand and ran away. There  are  machete wounds  one her head too.”

It was learnt  that the attack had caused apprehension in the village.

The victim, according to sources,  is receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre in  Makurdi.

The Police  Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Catherine Anene,  said she was not aware of the attack.

The  Commander of Operations Whirl Stroke, Maj Gen Adeyemi Yekini, also  said he was not aware of the attack, but promised to reach out to the community  for information. – Punch.

