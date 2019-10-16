Herdsmen cut off woman’s hand in Benue

Suspected Fulani herdsmen launched a fresh attack on Gboogyo village in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State on Monday and cut off a woman’s hand on her farm.

Mrs Grace Zeku, according to a resident of the village identified simply as Terlumun, was alone on her farm when she was attacked by the hoodlums.

He said, “The woman said her attackers told her to place her hand on a log of wood before cutting it off.”

Gboogyo village, according to Terlumun, is a border community between Benue State and Nasarawa State.

Terlumun added, “The woman ran into the village crying and told us that the herdsmen took the hand and ran away. There are machete wounds one her head too.”

It was learnt that the attack had caused apprehension in the village.

The victim, according to sources, is receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre in Makurdi.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Catherine Anene, said she was not aware of the attack.

The Commander of Operations Whirl Stroke, Maj Gen Adeyemi Yekini, also said he was not aware of the attack, but promised to reach out to the community for information. – Punch.