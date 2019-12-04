Hotel gas explosion injures three in Lagos

Three persons were injured on Wednesday in a gas explosion that occurred at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Oniru Victoria Island, Lagos State.

“On getting to the scene of the incident, a gas cylinder was said to have exploded within the vicinity of the hotel,” Lagos State Emergency Management Agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

“A total of three people sustained severe injuries as a result of the blast and two has been rushed to Lagos Island General hospital for intensive care by LASEMA Ambulance Unit, while one was rushed to a nearby private hospital.”

Lasema said a gas cylinder used by welders working in the yard of the hotel premises caused the incident.

The emergency agency said windows of several cars and hotel rooms were shattered in the blast.

“The situation is under control as a combined efforts of the LASEMA Response Unit and Nigeria Police. Members of Staff of the hotel are also on ground to ensure a swift recovery,” Lasema said.