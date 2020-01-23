I have never seen anyone as selfish as Kwankwaso – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, on Wednesday night, described his predecessor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, as “selfish”.

Ganduje, while receiving some former members of the Peoples Democratic Party who defected to the All Progressives Congress in the state, also described Kwankwaso as an ‘impostor’.

The governor said, “It is natural to be a bit selfish but I have never seen anyone as selfish as Kwankwaso. It was such that he imposed his whims and caprices on all and exploited (all) for his personal benefit, as against the collective interest of all.

“All of us seated here were with him in the past and we made him what he is politically but had to withdraw from his persistent self-conceit.

“We had initiated reconciliations in the past but Kwankwaso is not the repentant type, it is either his bid that is done or he destroys everything.”

Also, Ganduje explained that shortly after the Supreme Court affirmed his victory, he called on the opposition to join hands with him to move Kano forward but alleged that Kwankwaso rained curses on him.

Among those who decamped to the APC in the state are Kwankwaso’s former spokesperson, Binta Spikin; a zonal Woman Leader of the PDP in Kano, Aisha Kaita, former member, Kano State House of Assembly, Muhammad Isyaku Taraunu, and a Kwankwasiyya leader, Idris Bala.