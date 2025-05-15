Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has said that he only met N4 million in the state’s treasury when he took over.

Dauda Lawal stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s politics Today.

He said that he increased the state IGR from N90 million to N2 billion per month.

Lawal added that things were not working when he took over, saying students in the state were stranded as they could neither sit WAEC nor NECO for two years.

He said, “When I took over what I met in the treasury of Zamfara State was N4 million. That is what I got and the facts are there including the document where the N4 million was kept. Then having realized that this is leadership. What do we do?

“Coming back to IGR, when I took over, the IGR in Zamfara State was only N90 million. Guess what? Ninety percent of that N90 million was payee; but the story has changed now. I can comfortably tell you that we are now making over N2 billion per month.

“I was a banker. If they have a contrary view from what I said, they should bring forth the facts. I wonder where that N14 billion or whatever they are talking about came from.

Remember, when I took over, they could not even settle four-month backlog of salary and they had that money kept somewhere. They could not pay salaries. They had that amount but they could not pay WAEC and NECO? They had such amount of money but they couldn’t pay KEDCO. When I took over the government house what disconnected.”