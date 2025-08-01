The International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) office in Nigeria has called on President Bola Tinubu to extend a presidential pardon to the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, in the interest of national security.

The IHRC’s appeal was contained in a statement issued by its Head of Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria, Duru Hezekiah, and made available to journalists on Friday in Abuja.

Hezekiah, in the statement, noted that the appeal had become necessary in light of the rising wave of insecurity across the country—from terrorism and kidnapping to organised crime and armed banditry.

The commission also called for a national dialogue on the matter, in order to consolidate growing public and stakeholder support for a strategic and conditional presidential pardon for Kyari.

The commission, however, reaffirmed its respect for the ongoing judicial proceedings against the suspended DCP.

It clarified that the appeal was not aimed at influencing court decisions, but at seeking consideration for the country’s strategic national interests, particularly in the event that such a move is not feasible during the course of the trial.

“Our position is not to circumvent justice or interfere with legal processes. Rather, we urge a future-focused, constitutionally grounded approach that recognises the tactical value of experienced security personnel—if found eligible under the law and subject to public accountability,” the statement read.

While reaffirming its commitment to justice and the rule of law, the IHRC proposed that Nigeria could explore the option of conditional clemency, citing Section 175 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which empowers the President to grant pardons and reprieves.

“Globally, there are precedents where convicted individuals with valuable operational expertise have been reintegrated into national service through conditional frameworks—under strict legal and ethical oversight. In the United States, law enforcement agencies have regularly offered plea bargains or deferred sentencing in exchange for intelligence or cooperation.

“Former hackers have been recruited by governments to assist in cybersecurity defences. In post-conflict African states, ex-warlords have been granted conditional amnesties to enable peace and stability,” it added.

The IHRC stressed that such conditional clemency should not be seen as forgiveness, but as a pragmatic tool of national security strategy—particularly when the individual involved possesses proven tactical and intelligence capabilities that could enhance national stability if lawfully and transparently redeployed.

“A conditional pardon for Kyari—subject to public accountability—could transform a controversial figure into a rehabilitated asset in Nigeria’s fight against crime,” the commission added.

According to the organisation, Tinubu is uniquely positioned to take this historic decision with the support of the Nigerian people.

“Let this be a defining moment where justice, constitutionality, and national interest align to restore peace and confidence in our security architecture.

“We are not advocating impunity. We propose a rehabilitative, oversight-driven reintegration process that prioritises public interest and national security—particularly if trial timing renders conventional justice measures impractical.”

The commission also urged stakeholders, including civil society, legal experts, human rights defenders, and security policymakers, to commence constructive dialogue on how Nigeria can harmonise justice with national resilience.

“This is a call for strategic statecraft, not political favouritism. In times of national crisis, justice must be both redemptive and corrective.If used wisely, conditional clemency can serve as a bridge between law enforcement accountability and long-term peacebuilding.”

Kyari, once hailed as Nigeria’s most celebrated anti-crime officer, led major operations against kidnapping syndicates, narcotics networks, and terrorism cells.

However, his career took a dramatic downturn following his 2022 indictment in a cocaine trafficking case, and his ongoing prosecution by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for alleged misconduct and criminal conspiracy.