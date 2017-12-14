Ikeja Electric rewards 25 loyal customers

In a bid to give back to its customers, the management of Ikeja Electric (IE) yesterday rewarded 24 customers on its network with a free 4,000 monthly units recharge for a period of one year.

Making this known at its head office after the-just concluded Energy 4 Life Customer Loyalty Reward Draws, Head, Corporate Communications, IE, Felix Ofulue, explained that the gesture was in a bid to give back to its loyal customers and encourage them to support the system by paying its bills as at when due.

“We are out to serve our customers better and to appreciate their efforts towards bill payment. This is the first of its kind in the power sector and we rewarded 25 customers with free 4000 unit recharge for a year and a star price of the same unit but for four years was also issued to a customer,” he said.

Reacting to the reward, a retiree, Mrs. Ajibua Beatrice, at Olutola street, Ojodu who won the price for a year lauded the company’s effort, saying “I am very excited with the reward and I want to advise the company to continue with its good work.”