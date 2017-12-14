Dangote Group employs 100 technical graduates

The Dangote Group is set to employ over 100 graduates from the five technical colleges in Lagos, the Executive Secretary, Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board, LASTVEB, Mrs Lara Erogbogbo has said.

She disclosed this during an annual screening exercise for recruitment conducted by the Dangote Group for over 200 interested graduates.

She said: ‘’At the end of the exercise, Dangote is looking at employing 100 of the over 200 candidates, adding, “if they are all successful, 100 will be employed.”

The Executive Secretary explained that for any technical graduate to be qualified for the interview, he must be below age 23 and write a test in Electrical Engineering, Electronics, Welding and Automation.

According to her, qualified candidates will go through a young technician programme for 18 months in Kogi State.

She said: ‘’After writing the test, successful candidates will face another panel for the selection into employment with Dangote, and these are being done in six fields – Electrical Engineering, Electronics, Welding, Automation, Mechanical Engineering and Fabrication and Instrumentation.

‘’What we have done today is to get the graduates from the five technical colleges to write the test and those that are successful will go to the next stage and then face a panel after which they will be taking into the Academy.

“They must go through employability skills training for 18 months before they can be taking into relevant areas with Dangote.

Érogbogbo who lauded Dangote for this gesture, added that the 18 months training was done free of charge.

Meanwhile, the Director of Technical and Vocational Services, LASTVEB, Engr. Laolu Oguntuyi, explained further that at the end of the screening exercise, qualified candidates will commence training in January 2018, adding that free accommodation, food, protective equipment and allowances for candidates’ upkeep will be provided by the Dangote Group.

He posited: “Technical and Vocational Education is the bedrock of the development of any nation because the work force of a nation determines the economy. In essence, the skilled work force can never be idle and cannot involve in crimes.”

‘’With such acquired skills, they will be able to think critically, solve problems and will be innovative in their way of dealing with people.”