The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has condemned a coordinated night attack on its Bakin Ruwa checkpoint under the Tuga Border Patrol Formation in Kebbi State, an assault that claimed the lives of three personnel and left several operational assets destroyed.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Thursday, when unidentified gunmen stormed the facility, engaging officers in a violent confrontation.

Service Public Relations Officer ACI Akinsola Akinlabi in a statement on Saturday said the Comptroller General of Immigration, Kemi Nandap, was deeply pained by the loss of the “gallant officers” who died in the line of duty.

She emphasised that the NIS stands firmly with the families, colleagues and loved ones of the fallen personnel as they grapple with the tragedy.

According to Akinlabi, the Comptroller General has “ordered an immediate tactical response, including the deployment of reinforcements to the affected formation, the scaling up of joint operations with sister security agencies, and strengthened intelligence-gathering efforts along the Tuga axis”.

Patrols across the border corridor have also been intensified to deter further attacks and re-establish full security control in the area.

The NIS reaffirmed its resolve to defend Nigeria’s borders despite emerging threats, stressing that such acts of criminality would not deter its operatives from carrying out their statutory duties.

The Service also urged members of the public to remain calm and continue to cooperate with security agencies working to safeguard the nation.