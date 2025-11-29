Former All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman Abdullahi Ganduje has described the Kano State Government’s demand for his arrest as “baseless” and “reckless” insisting the allegation is nothing more than a diversionary tactic.

After the state executive council meeting on Friday, Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs Ibrahim Wayya told reporters that the council deliberated on Ganduje’s alleged inciting comments regarding the state’s exposure to banditry.

According to Wayya, suspected bandits invaded some border communities less than two days after the alleged remarks, sparking suspicion that the comments may have been deliberate or connected to the attack. He further urged security agencies to probe and arrest the former governor for allegedly attempting to form an unlawful militia group.

In a rebuttal issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, Ganduje said the allegations portray “desperation” and “incompetence” on the part of Governor Abba Yusuf.

He said the government’s stance represents an “abdication of responsibility by a leader who has failed to secure the lives and property of citizens.”

“It is deeply unfortunate that rather than addressing the escalating insecurity ravaging the state, Governor Yusuf has chosen to chase shadows while searching for scapegoats to conceal his glaring failures,” the statement reads.

“At a time when communities such as Bagwai, Shanono and Tsanyawa and other affected areas are living in fear, the governor has neither visited nor shown empathy towards the victims.

“His continued absence in moments that require leadership speaks volumes of his disconnect from the people he claims to serve.”

Olofu added that Ganduje governed Kano for eight years without being associated with violence, arguing that the former governor’s record of maintaining peace contrasts sharply with what he described as the “directionless” approach of the current administration.

“Dr. Ganduje has never been associated with violence nor linked to any act that undermines the peace and stability of Kano state,” he said.

“Governor Yusuf should focus on his constitutional duty of protecting Kano residents instead of engaging in political theatrics and peddling unfounded allegations.

“Leadership is demonstrated through purposeful action, responsibility and compassion, not through press conferences and issuing frivolous statements aimed at diverting public attention from one’s failures.”