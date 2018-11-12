Imo guber: Presidential panel arrests Hope Uzodinma

The Special Presidential Investigation Panel For Recovery of Public Property said on Sunday that it had arrested the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

Chairman of the panel, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, said in a short message to our correspondent on Sunday that the panel arrested Uzodinma, the senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, for the failure of his company to execute a contract of $12m for the dredging of Calabar channel.

According to the panel’s chairman, the contract was awarded by Nigerian Ports Authority.

Obono-Obla said Uzodinma had been evading arrest for about a year but was arrested at about 8.20pm at the Abuja airport.

The statement read, “This evening, at about 8.20pm, operatives of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel For Recovery of Public Property at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport arrested the APC governorship candidate in Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, after disembarking from an Air Peace P47324 flight from Lagos.

“The panel is investigating economic sabotage against Senator Uzodinma arising out of the failure of his company to execute a contract of $12m for the dredging of Calabar channel awarded by the NPA.”