Sokoto PDP: Tambuwal’s name missing on INEC list as guber candidate

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the names of aspirants for the 2019 elections in Sokoto State with the name of Governor Aminu Tambuwal conspicuously missing on the list.

Instead, the commission listed Manir Dan’iya as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Dan’iya was the immediate past Commissioner for Local Government and Community Development.

For the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tambuwal’s deputy, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto is the governorship candidate.

According to the list, 34 candidates would contest for the seat but sources within the commission said the candidates are up to 50 and would be displayed this week.

On the other hand, the PDP Chairman in the state, Ibrahim Milgoma, has assured members that there is “no cause for alarm” as there is still time for substitution.

Speaking on the list so far pasted, Alhaji Mohammed Musa, Sokoto State INEC Head of Voter Education said there is still room for changes.

According to him, all the political parties still have between now up till 1st of December 2018 to either substitute or make necessary arrangement in their party’s candidature.