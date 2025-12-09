Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has condemned the series of killings recorded in Adamawa, Anambra and Sokoto States over the past few days, describing Nigeria as a nation trapped in “an unending tragedy.”

Obi made the remarks on Tuesday in a statement posted on his X (Twitter) account, where he called for urgent reforms in national security and governance.

Obi said the latest incidents — which include the killing of innocent worshippers in Anambra, the death of seven women protesters in Adamawa, and renewed bandit attacks in Sokoto — reflect a deepening crisis threatening the fabric of the country. “We are confronted with the painful daily reality that insecurity continues to threaten the very soul of our nation,” he wrote.

He warned that no country seeking stability and progress could afford to normalise such levels of violence. “No country aspiring to growth, stability, and prosperity can accept this level of violence as normal,” he said, stressing that security remained the foundation upon which all aspects of national development rest.

Obi said the killing of worshippers in Anambra signalled a failure to safeguard religious spaces, while the deaths of women protesters in Adamawa showed a “deep breakdown in trust between citizens and security agencies meant to safeguard them.” He added that persistent bandit attacks in Sokoto demonstrated that terrorism and criminality in the North-West remained far from being resolved.

Calling for leadership that prioritises the protection of citizens, Obi said Nigeria urgently needs leaders “who would provide justice for innocent citizens who are facing these calamities every day.”

Beyond security, he identified poverty, unemployment, weak institutions and lack of opportunity as underlying drivers of unrest across the country. He argued that sustainable peace required investment in social services. “A secure nation is one where citizens are educated, healthy, economically included, and confident that justice will be served when wrongs are committed,” he noted.

Obi urged Nigerians to recommit to building a more secure and united country. “As we mourn the lives lost, we must also renew our commitment to building a Nigeria where such tragedies become a thing of the past,” he said.

He prayed for the repose of the victims and comfort for their families. “May the souls of all those we have lost rest in peace… And may we, as a nation, find the courage to demand and build a safer, secure, and more united Nigeria.”