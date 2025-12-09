Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fubara announced his defection at a stakeholders meeting held at the government house in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

The Rivers State Governor joined Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori; Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno; Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah; and his Bayelsa counterpart, Duoye Siri, all of whom defected from the opposition PDP.

Speaking at the meeting, the governor said, “We can’t support President (Tinubu) if we don’t fully identify with him, not just the backyard support.

“So we have taken that decision here today that everyone who has followed and suffered with me, the decision this evening is that we are moving to the APC.”

His defection came after visiting President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, on Monday.

He reportedly arrived at the Presidential Villa about 5:01 p.m. and was received by the Presidential Protocol Liaison Officer before being escorted to the President’s office and departed at about 5:45 p.m.

Although the details of the meeting were not disclosed.

Recall that on March 18, Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the state House of Assembly for six months over political tension in the oil-rich South South state.

The President said the decision was taken to restore stability in the state that has been witnessing political turmoil as a result of the disagreement between the state governor and the state lawmakers.

He then appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas, who has now been appointed an ambassador, as the state’s administrator to oversee governance.

Six months later, Fubara resumed office and pledged to restore peace and reconciliation in the state.

The governor, in a statewide broadcast, described the period (emergency rule) as enormously challenging but necessary to restore order and safeguard democratic institutions.

He said that, as governor, he chose to abide by the declaration and to co-operate fully with President Tinubu and the National Assembly, prioritising peace above personal or political gain.

“I resisted pressure to challenge the constitutionality of the emergency declaration, suspension of democratic structures, and other measures taken during the turbulent period,” he said.

The governor noted that after Tinubu brokered peace among contending parties, he, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, and the Rivers State House of Assembly later resolved to bury the hatchet.

He said reconciliation was embraced in the best interest of Rivers’ people and for the progress of the state.