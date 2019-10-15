Insecurity: South-East governors meet in Enugu, set to hold talks with Buhari

Governors in Southeast geo-political zone on Monday met in Enugu with a resolve to meet President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja this week.

Chairman of the Southeast Governors’ Forum, Chief David Umuahi of Ebonyi state, who disclosed this to reporters after deliberation at Government House, Enugu, however, did not mention the agenda of their scheduled meeting with President Buhari.

The meeting with the President may be connected with the security situation in the region and the closure of the Akanu Ibiam International airport, Enugu.

It would be recalled that the Igbo governors in their last meeting in Enugu discussed the issue of establishment of Forest Guards in each of the five states in the region.

Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, had blazed the trail by purchasing 360 vehicles for the security project in his state.

Governors of Abia, Ebonyi, and Enugu states as well as the Bishops of Catholic Church, Enugu Diocese, Methodist Church, Enugu and President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, were in attendance at the meeting that lasted for over five hours.