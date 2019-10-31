Insurgency: FG lifts ban on two aid groups in North-East

The Federal Government has lifted the suspension of two humanitarian organisations operating in the northeast, Action Against Hunger and Mercy Corps after receiving reports from a Board of Inquiry (BOI).

This was disclosed by the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Farouq, in a statement.

Both International Humanitarian Organizations were suspended from operating in the Northeast following an allegation by the Nigerian army of providing aids to Boko Haram.

The Army had in September, blacklisted and subsequently sealed the offices of Action Against Hunger in Borno and Yobe states, stating that it had ‘credible intelligence’ that the humanitarian agency supplied food and medication to the insurgents.

Farouq said the Federal Government is worried about the counter-terrorism efforts and efforts must be put in place to end the conflict.

“The suspension of the two International Humanitarian Organizations namely Action Against Hunger and Mercy Corps is temporarily lifted. The concerns and recommendations of the Board of Inquiry (BOI) will continue to receive attention and scrutiny to address the issues raised and complies.”

She added that key issues will be addressed based on the 7-point agenda proposed by the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator to strengthen coordination and partnership between the humanitarian community and the Government of Nigeria in the North East.

“Establishment of a High-Level Policy Forum on Humanitarian Assistance in northeast Nigeria by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development at the federal level to discuss/resolve all emerging issues with the Humanitarian Response in the North East.

“Vetting/Due Diligence of all Humanitarian Vendors in northeast Nigeria to be conducted by the Government of Nigeria before engagement by Humanitarian Actors.

“Clearance and registration of all NGOs by the Government of Nigeria before deployment engagement in Humanitarian Activities in Nigeria.

“Transportation and allocation of Fuel and other sensitive humanitarian commodities including fertilizers to humanitarian actors in the field by Government approved vendors/providers in northeast Nigeria”, she added.

Other issues that will be addressed include; “Development and approval of a cash transfer policy for humanitarian assistance in Northeast Nigeria within the Laws of the Government of Nigeria. Review and strengthen Civil-Military Coordination and existing systems at both Maiduguri and Abuja level.”