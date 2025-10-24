The Minister of the Federal Capital Authority, Nyesom Wike, has stated that he will appear as a witness in the ongoing trial of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, if subpoenaed by the court.

Wike stated this during his monthly media chat on Friday when asked about being named by Kanu as a witness.

The minister’s remarks follow a motion filed by Kanu at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, informing the court that he would open his defence on Friday, October 24, 2025.

The IPOB leader had also disclosed he would call 23 witnesses, including the FCT Minister, former Minister of Defence Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd), former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd), among others.

Speaking during the chat, Wike stated that he did not ask to be named as a witness, adding that he had not been served any papers by the court.

He added that he would be compelled to appear in court to present his witness if subpoenaed by the court, noting that he couldn’t become a witness by reading newspaper reports.

“If you see Nnamdi Kanu, you ask him why he listed me. I did not go to him to say I want to be a witness; you are the one saying that. So, if you see him, ask him why did you list Wike as one of your witnesses?

“You don’t become a witness by reading a newspaper. Nobody has served me process; nobody has subpoenaed me.

“So, because I saw Wike has been listed, therefore, I begin to run helter-skelter. No, you do not do that. If I am served, if I am subpoenaed to come and give witness, or to give evidence, I must obey the court, I must appear,” he said.