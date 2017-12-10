Iraq claims full victory over ISIS

Iraqi forces have defeated Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) in their country, Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced on Saturday in Baghdad, according to Al-Arabiya.

“Our forces are in complete control of the Iraqi-Syrian border and I therefore announce the end of the war against ISIS,” Abadi said.

The Iraqi military also announced on Saturday that the country has been “totally liberated” from the terrorist group. Senior military commander Lt. Gen. Abdul-Amir Rasheed Yar Allah confirmed in a statement that combat operations had been completed. – RT.

