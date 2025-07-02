The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) will next Tuesday determine the 2025 admission benchmarks for universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and monotechnics in the country.

The admission benchmarks will be set during this year’s policy meeting, which has been scheduled to be held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre (formerly International Conference Centre), Abuja.

The board announced this on its X handle @JAMBHQ late Wednesday.

“The 2025 Policy Meeting holds on 8th July 2025 at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja. The Policy Meeting is the gathering of stakeholders where policy guidelines and other relevant regulations on admission are discussed and ratified for the next academic year.

“Please note that attendance is strictly by invitation; however, you can follow us on our social media handles for live coverage,” the examination body announced.

The annual event brings together stakeholders in the education sector, including heads of tertiary institutions, to deliberate and set policies for admissions.

The meeting usually sets the minimum Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) scores that candidates need to achieve for admission into tertiary institutions.

During the meeting, the Board will announce the best-performing candidates in the just-concluded UTME.