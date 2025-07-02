The House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution has disclosed that it received 46 formal requests for the creation of new states, alongside 117 demands for new local government areas across Nigeria. The proposals, submitted by various interest groups, span all six geopolitical zones.
Below is the complete list of proposed states as released by the committee:
North East
1. Savannah State – from Borno
2. Kwararafa State – from Taraba
3. Katagum State – from Bauchi
4. Amana State – from Adamawa
5. South Sardauna State – from Taraba
6. Muri State – from Taraba
North West
7\. Gurara State – from Kaduna
8\. New Kaduna State – from Kaduna
9\. Hadejia State – from Jigawa
10\. Gobir State – from Sokoto
11\. Kainji State – from Kebbi and Niger
12\. Tiga State – from Kano
13\. Ghari State – from Kano
North Central
14\. Edu State – from Niger
15\. Okun State – from Kogi
16\. Okura State – from Kogi
17\. South Plateau State – from Plateau
18\. Lowland State – from Plateau
19\. Plateau State – new carve from existing Plateau
20\. New Kogi State – from Kogi, Nasarawa, and Edo
21\. Ifesowapo State – from Kwara
22\. Abuja State – from the FCT
23\. Apa State – from Benue
24\. Apa-Agba State – from Benue
25\. Ayatutu State – from Benue
South East
26\. Orashi State – from Anambra, Imo, and Rivers
27\. Orlu State – South East zone
28\. Anioma State – South East zone
29\. Etiti State – South East zone
30\. Aba State – South East zone
31\. Adada State – from Enugu
South South
32\. Atlantic City State – from Rivers
33\. Bori State – from Rivers
34\. Iwuroha State – from Rivers
35\. Obolo State – from Akwa Ibom
36\. Warri State – from Delta
37\. Toru-Ebe State – from Delta
38\. Ogoja State – from Cross River
South West
39\. Ijebu State – from Ogun
40\. Igbomina State – from Osun, Kwara, and Ekiti
41\. Oke-Ogun State – from Oyo
42\. Ibadan State – from Oyo
43\. New Oyo State – from Oyo
44\. Ife-Ijesha State – from Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti
45\. Remo State – from Ogun
46\. Lagoon State – from Lagos and Ogun
The committee has not yet disclosed timelines or modalities for further action on the proposals.
