The House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution has disclosed that it received 46 formal requests for the creation of new states, alongside 117 demands for new local government areas across Nigeria. The proposals, submitted by various interest groups, span all six geopolitical zones.

Below is the complete list of proposed states as released by the committee:

North East

1. Savannah State – from Borno

2. Kwararafa State – from Taraba

3. Katagum State – from Bauchi

4. Amana State – from Adamawa

5. South Sardauna State – from Taraba

6. Muri State – from Taraba

North West

7\. Gurara State – from Kaduna

8\. New Kaduna State – from Kaduna

9\. Hadejia State – from Jigawa

10\. Gobir State – from Sokoto

11\. Kainji State – from Kebbi and Niger

12\. Tiga State – from Kano

13\. Ghari State – from Kano

North Central

14\. Edu State – from Niger

15\. Okun State – from Kogi

16\. Okura State – from Kogi

17\. South Plateau State – from Plateau

18\. Lowland State – from Plateau

19\. Plateau State – new carve from existing Plateau

20\. New Kogi State – from Kogi, Nasarawa, and Edo

21\. Ifesowapo State – from Kwara

22\. Abuja State – from the FCT

23\. Apa State – from Benue

24\. Apa-Agba State – from Benue

25\. Ayatutu State – from Benue

South East

26\. Orashi State – from Anambra, Imo, and Rivers

27\. Orlu State – South East zone

28\. Anioma State – South East zone

29\. Etiti State – South East zone

30\. Aba State – South East zone

31\. Adada State – from Enugu

South South

32\. Atlantic City State – from Rivers

33\. Bori State – from Rivers

34\. Iwuroha State – from Rivers

35\. Obolo State – from Akwa Ibom

36\. Warri State – from Delta

37\. Toru-Ebe State – from Delta

38\. Ogoja State – from Cross River

South West

39\. Ijebu State – from Ogun

40\. Igbomina State – from Osun, Kwara, and Ekiti

41\. Oke-Ogun State – from Oyo

42\. Ibadan State – from Oyo

43\. New Oyo State – from Oyo

44\. Ife-Ijesha State – from Osun, Ondo, and Ekiti

45\. Remo State – from Ogun

46\. Lagoon State – from Lagos and Ogun

The committee has not yet disclosed timelines or modalities for further action on the proposals.