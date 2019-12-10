James Eze’s ‘dispossessed’ poem collection hits New York

A few weeks after its release, dispossessed, a collection of poems by James Eze, has made it to Barnes & Noble, an American bookseller and a Fortune 1000 company with the largest number of retail outlets in the United States.

The book sells for $11.69.

Since its release in October 2019, ‘dispossessed’ has gained new audiences for poetry across Nigeria, becoming the first book of poems to be read to a full cabinet session of a government in Nigeria.

It’s formal presentation to the reading public on Saturday December 14, 2019 is stirring up conversations in literary circles with Chimamanda Adichie, world famous author and global citizen confirming her attendance in a recent phone call.

Leading public intellectual and former presidential spokesman, Reuben Abati has accepted to present a compelling review of ‘dispossessed’ on the day of its presentation while Nduka Otiono, Graduate Programme Coordinator at the Institute of African Studies, Carleton University, Ottawa, shall offer ‘Biocritical Reflections on dispossessed’ on that day.

Creative writers, poets, novelists, critics and academics in schools and colleges across the South East Nigeria are all looking forward to the unveiling of the book which they see as a rupture in the emerging literary landscape of the zone.