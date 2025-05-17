Realizing that many in the community are concerned about matters of faith and spirituality, Jehovah’s Witnesses are inviting all to their annual global convention series, which has the theme “Pure Worship!”

Each year, the Witnesses present a free three-day program open to local communities. They will return to the Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Bogije, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State for a motivating event exploring the meaning of sincere reverence and worship.

The Witnesses are one of the largest non-profit convention organizations in the world and will draw more than 33,000 attendees to the city over the course of 11 weekends, beginning June 6, 2025.

“We look forward to another spiritually uplifting time as we convene once again to bring this exciting program to Lekki,” said Jahswill Stephen, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “This year’s convention theme is intended to bring clarity to many people who are searching for hope. All in attendance, it is hoped, would leave feeling refreshed and re-energized with the knowledge of what worship is all about and how this can help them cope with today’s challenges.”

The “Pure Worship!” convention will present Bible-based videos, discourses and interviews on topics such as:

· What Is Pure Worship?

· “Take these things away from here!”

· Do You Worship What You Know?

Saturday’s highlight is a baptism of local candidates. Many attendees are also looking forward to Episode 2 of “The Good News According to Jesus.”

This 18-episode video series is a comprehensive look at the life and ministry of Jesus Christ based solely on the Gospel accounts.

Episode 1 premiered as a special feature at last year’s convention series. Episode 2 will be shown in two parts on Friday and Saturday.

Nearly 11 million people attended more than 6,000 three-day conventions organized by Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide in 2024.

To learn more about this free convention and to find a location near you, please visit jw.org > About Us > Conventions.

Calendar or event listing submission

What: “Pure Worship!” 2025 convention series presented by Jehovah’s Witnesses.

When: Weekends, June 6 – August 31, 2025.

Where: Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Bogije, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State.

Who: All in the community are invited to attend.

Details: The event is free to attend. Friday from 8:20 a.m. to 3:50 p.m.; Saturday from 8:20 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.; Sunday from 8:20 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. Each day has a one-hour and 20-minute lunch break. Bible-based talks, interviews and video presentations will be featured. Topics include:

· What Is Pure Worship? Friday, 8:40am

· “Take these things away from here!” Saturday, 2:30pm

· Do You Worship What You Know? Sunday, 10:15am

More information: For more information, please visit jw.org > About Us > Conventions.