Kaduna govt imposes 24-hour curfew on state capital

Kaduna State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna town and environs with immediate effect.

The Senior Special Assistant to the state governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Samuel Aruwan stated this on Sunday in Kaduna.

“This is a notice of a 24-hour curfew imposed on Kaduna town and environs, with immediate effect.

“Residents are advised to comply by this directive.

The decision has been taken in the best interest of the state,” Governor Nasir El-Rufai tweeted.

The curfew is a fallout of the violence in Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru Local Government area, where a market dispute between porters led to the killing of 55 people and the burning of many homes, between 18 and 19 October.

Aruwan said the 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis and environs was a preemptive measure to avert breakdown of law and order.

He said the decision was based on the advice of security chiefs in the state.

A curfew was already in place in Kasuwan Magani.

The latest crisis was said to have begun at Mararaba Rido, and spilled over to Sabon Tasha, Tudun Wada, Central Market and Ahmadu Bello way, the city center.

A resident of Mararaban Rido, Mrs Hanatu Simon said that the problem began at a Church in the area where a man was caught suspiciously recording the pastor’s sermon with his phone.

Simon said that the church officials reported the matter to the police and the man was arrested and taken away by the police.

“However, around 3 pm we heard gun shots around the market area with people running in all directions, houses were being burnt and everyone was running for his life.

“Although military and police officers are all over the place, we heard gun shots all over the place,” she said.

Another resident, Julius John said: “I don’t know what is happening, I am in my house, but all I can hear is gunshots with people shouting and running.”

At Sheikh Abubakar Gumi Market, a trader, Ibrahim Ya’u said that it was a spontaneous reaction as people “just started running when they heard there is crises in town.

“Most traders quickly closed their shops to prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the situation to steal our goods.”

Some youths who reportedly blocked the busy Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway and Ahmadu Bello Way burning tires, were later dispersed by security agents.

“In the pandemonium, a car ran over my brother, a fruit seller at Lagos street. We are trying to get the police to help us take him to the hospital,” a resident, Malam Abubakar Abdullahi, confirmed.

In Janruwa community, a resident said that the youths there had barricaded the road, stopping and searching vehicles coming from both direction.

Stranded commuters from across the city were seen trekking to their destinations as vehicle owners kept off the roads. – NAN.