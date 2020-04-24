Katsina locks down local council as coronavirus spreads

The Katsina State on Thursday announced the lockdown of the Safana Local Government Area of the state.

The Secretary to the state government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, said the lockdown would become effective from 7am on Saturday.

Inuwa in a statement said Governor Aminu Masari directed the lockdown following confirmation of three fresh cases of COVID-19 in the council by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

He said the lockdown was meant to curb the spread of the pandemic in the state, adding that security operatives had been mandated to ensure compliance with the directive.

Seven councils namely Katsina,Daura,Batagarawa, Dutsinma,Mani, Jibia and Safana are now under lockdown in the state