Kogi : Electoral Commission postpones further announcement of results as Bello maintains lead

Further announcement of the results of the governorship election in Kogi has been postponed till 9 a.m. on Monday.

The postponement was necessitated by the non-arrival of the results from the Lokoja Local Government and Ibaji Local Government.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Ibrahim Umar, said that the postponement would allow the staff to sort things out and give other stakeholders to rest.

Before the postponement, the incumbent Gov. Yahaya Bello of All Progressives Congress (APC) was leading Mr Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 23 other candidates.

Collation of results for Saturday’s election in the 21 local government has progressed with only three local government areas left to be announced.

So far, the PDP candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, is leading in eight local government areas of the state while Governor Bello of the APC is leading in ten local government areas.

Also, the PDP candidate has the required one third in about 15 local government areas while the APC candidate has one third in 17 local government areas.

The results of 18 local government had been announced while issues surrounding that of Dekina Local Government will be finally resolved also on Monday,” Umar said. (NAN)