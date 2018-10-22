Kwara govt set to prosecute Offa robbery suspects

The Nigeria Police Force said yesterday that it was waiting for the Kwara State Attorney-General to take over the prosecution of the suspects in the Offa robbery.

It said the fate of the suspects would be decided by state Attorney-General.

The Force said it had been waiting for the Attorney-General to take over the prosecution of the suspects, since the directive was given in August by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

The suspects had in their confessional statements indicted Senate President Bukola Saraki, Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed and others in the state.

The Police was reacting to an allegation by the Chairman, Kwara State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Abdulrafiu Abdulrahman.

The lawmaker had insinuated that there were plots by the Police to use the eight suspected human part dealers it transferred from the state to the Force headquarters in Abuja as instruments of political victimisation.

Abdulrahman also alleged that the police were working to force some of the suspects to implicate prominent clerics and top politicians in the state in the matter.

Reacting to the allegation, Force spokesman Ag. DCP Jimoh Moshood said: “Investigation into the arrested suspects in connection with the 11 human skull and other human body parts recovered from them is ongoing. “The Police will definitely make the outcome public.

“Any individual or group found to be connected with this heinous crime will be arrested and prosecuted.

“The Force has no plan to implicate any personality in the matter and there is no cause for any innocent person(s) to be afraid of the law.

“On the case of Offa bank robbery suspects referred to by Hon. Abdulrahman, investigation has been concluded by the police and the case file sent to the Attorney-General of the Federation, who directed that the case file be sent to the Kwara State Attorney-General for prosecution, which the Police has complied with since August.”