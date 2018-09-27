Lagos: I’m ready for APC governorship primary – Ambode

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, on Wednesday expressed his readiness to participate in Saturday’s primary election where members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the State are expected to choose the party’s flag-bearer through direct primaries.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan, the Governor said he is restating his readiness in line with the choice of the party in Lagos State and the validation given to the direct primary preference by the Governor’s Advisory Council.

“As our great party approaches Saturday, September 29th, 2018, earmarked for the direct primary election to choose the candidate to fly our party’s gubernatorial flag at the next general election, I am happy to restate my commitment to participate in that process having procured and submitted my nomination form and having formally declared my intention to seek a second term to continue on the path of unprecedented growth and development that our State has witnessed since 2015”.

The Governor expressed profound gratitude to the National Leader of the Party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; party elders and executives; GAC members; all APC members and every Lagosian “whose support, understanding and prayers have assisted me in no small measures in being used as an instrument through which our State has redefined the concept of greatness”.

The statement added that the Governor in seeking re-election is approaching the founding fathers and teeming members of the party with a “grateful heart, open arms and a pledge to open and deeper attention to the concerns of this one, big family”.

It added that a return of the party’s ticket to Governor Ambode will guarantee the stability of the State’s growing economy; ensure the continuation of the growth and development it has witnessed over time and ensure that the opposition does not take root in the State.

The statement congratulates the Governor’s co-contestants for the courage and commitment to the party and urges party faithful to come out en masse and vote peacefully in all the 20 Local Governments and 245 wards where the election will take place.