Leon Balogun joins Rangers on one-year deal

Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) have announced the signing of Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun on a one-year contract,.

Rangers made the announcement in a statement released on their official website on Friday.

Balogun Joins Rangers from relegated English side Wigan Athletic.

He is now the second Nigerian at the Scottish giants alongside Super Eagles teammate Joe Aribo.

“Rangers are today delighted to announce the signing of Nigerian international defender Leon Balogun on a 1 year deal, with Rangers having an option for a further year.

“Balogun, 32 arrives in Glasgow with experience both in the Premier League and German Bundesliga, and completed last season with Wigan Athletic.

“Although born in Germany, Balogun qualifies for Nigeria through his father, and has 32 caps to his name to date, and played in all three of their matches at the 2018 World Cup.

“He can name Werder Bremen and Mainz among the clubs he featured for in Germany, before he switched to Premier League Brighton in 2018.

“There, he netted in their derby win over Crystal Palace in December of that year, and then last season, he spent the second half of the campaign turning in impressive performances on-loan at Wigan.

“He played a major role as they battled under incredible pressure to try and secure their safety in the Championship following their issues around ownership.

“He joins Gers to add further competition in the centre of defence, following the injury to Niko Katic.”