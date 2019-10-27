LG introduces new DUALCOOL Premium Air Conditioner in Nigeria

LG Electronics has unveiled its new DUALCOOL Premium Floor Standing Air Conditioner into Nigeria market. The product is first of its kind to be introduced in the Middle East & Africa region apart from the Korean market.

LG DUACOOL Premium is a life changer because it’s beyond just an Air Conditioner as it is packed with health benefits for our consumers and other mind-blowing features that you would desire to have in your kind of AC.

Announcing the launch of this new range of air conditioner, Mr. James Lee, President, LG Electronics, Middle East & Africa Region said; “As a global company, LG Electronics has come a long way in supporting millions of households with quality, cutting-edge technological products. Our philosophy to technology and innovative designs has obviously endeared us to our esteemed consumers in Nigeria and all over the world.

“The new product is equipped with Dual Premium Design and unique features such as LG ThinQ, Air Purification, Ice & Custom Cooling, Energy saving and many more. LG DUALCOOL Premium Air Conditioner comes in Rose Gold and White Colour, they are truly an epitome of beauty as they add décor and novelty to your home.

Speaking about the LG DUALCOOL Premium air conditioner, Mr. Lee said “Dual Premium Design is an art of technology inspired by a form of round pillar that sends optimal wind to anywhere. It also has two short-haul and long distance runners inside the air conditioner to operate in the most optimal way in each section to save energy through the help of AI Dual Inverter”.

Compared to general cooling of 10.8℃ in average, LG DUALCOOL Premium Air Conditioner blows 6.8℃ wind in average to provide instant cooling when it is turned on. Even the electric fans adjust the wind directions. It does not make sense an air conditioner is unable to adjust the wind directions. The Air conditioner provides custom cooling of direct indirect winds with up down left right wind control.

With LG ThinQTM, users can operate the air conditioner, change the mode or set the temperature from anywhere. LG ThinQ app can be downloaded on smartphone from Google Play Store by Android mobile phone users or appstore by iphone users.

In his remark, Mr. Mohammed Fouani, Managing Director, Fouani Nigeria Ltd, said LG has been consistent in producing quality products that meets the yearnings and aspirations of customers.