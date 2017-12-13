Liberia holds presidential run-off election Dec 26

Former soccer star George Weah will face Vice-President Joseph Boakai as Liberia holds a delayed presidential run-off vote on December 26, the electoral commission chief, Jerome Korkoya, said on Tuesday.

The poll was held up for several weeks by a court challenge by Charles Brumskine, who came third in round one.

￼The winner replaces Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf as president in what will be, if it goes smoothly, Liberia’s first peaceful handover of power in 70 years.

The Supreme Court on December 7, dismissed a complaint from third-place finisher Brumskine’s Liberty Party, which had said fraud had undermined the first round in October.

Electoral Commission Chairman Korkoya said campaigning could start immediately but must end by December 24.

Liberians are eager for change after Nobel Peace Prize winner Johnson-Sirleaf’s 12-year rule, which sealed a lasting peace in a country that, for decades, had only known war but which has failed to tackle corruption or much improve the lot of the poorest.