The Impacthive Centre for Accountability, Democracy and Rights (ICADAR) has affirmed that every Nigerian life carries equal value.

In a statement on Thursday, Dr. Bello Ishaq, Executive Director (ICADAR) stated that “no Nigerian is more Nigerian than another, regardless of status, position, or influence. As such, the recent directives by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to withdraw police officers attached to VIPs and redeploy them to focus on core policing duties are a necessary and justified step towards restoring the integrity, professionalism, and effectiveness of Nigeria’s security architecture.

“We are alarmed by the recent calls from members of the National Assembly urging the Executive to reconsider or reverse this policy. Such appeals are shortsighted and self-centered, reflecting a dangerous tendency to prioritize the safety of a privileged few at the expense of the collective security of all Nigerians. It is precisely because the lives of ordinary citizens, who are often the most vulnerable, are equally valuable that this policy must stand. The security challenges Nigeria faces are complex, and failure to adapt this approach jeopardizes the safety of every Nigerian, not just VIPs.

“The notion that police protection should be reserved exclusively for the influential or powerful is a perilous misconception that undermines the constitutional principle of equality before the law. It is essential that police resources and efforts be channelled towards comprehensive, community-based policing that safeguards all citizens, especially in areas plagued by kidnappings, banditry, and criminality. The deployment of police officers to serve the broader public interest is a strategic move to address the escalating insecurity that threatens Nigeria’s social fabric.

“ICADAR calls on the Nigerian government and police authorities to uphold their constitutional duty to safeguard the lives and property of all Nigerians equally. We insist that the current policy stands, and all efforts be channeled towards enhancing national security for everyone—without exception or distinction.

“Let us remember: Nigeria’s strength lies in its unity and equality. Our lives are equally precious, and our security must reflect that fundamental truth.

“In conclusion, Nigeria’s security policy must be rooted in fairness, equity, and the collective good. The recent directive to redeploy police officers should be fully implemented and maintained, ensuring that the security apparatus serves the entire nation without discrimination or favouritism. We urge the government and the police to resist undue political pressure and uphold their commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of every Nigerian—because in Nigeria, no one is more Nigerian than the other”, the statement reiterated.