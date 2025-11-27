The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved an expanded squad size of 28 players for teams participating in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON.

CAF said the adjustment will help national sides manage player fitness, injuries, workload, and other health-related concerns throughout the month-long tournament.

In addition to the enlarged squad, teams will be permitted to register up to 17 technical staff members, covering coaching, medical, logistics and performance analysis units, to ensure comprehensive support during the competition.

The 24 qualifying countries are expected to submit their final 28-man squads by December 11.

Morocco will host the tournament from December 18, 2025, to January 18, 2026.