Love Come Back: Showmax relationship-based reality show takes you back to ex-lover

Africa Magic’s Love Come Back, currently streaming on Showmax, is a relationship-based reality show that gives Nigerians the opportunity to get back into a relationship with an ex-lover.

The show highlights the reasons for the breakup and the extra mile the repentant lover will go to win back their love. A first of its kind on Nigerian TV, Love Come Back celebrates love and roots for second chances while infusing a dose of Nigerian pop culture.

Here’s why we consider it a weekend watch list option:

1. Ibrahim Suleiman as a love/relationship doctor

Ibrahim Suleiman first made headlines as a dancer/ choreographer after his group, Soul Quest, from the Youth With a Purpose dance department, won Malta Guinness Street Dance Africa and went on to represent Nigeria in a few international meets. He became a brand ambassador for Malta Guinness and did a bunch of dance-inspired TV commercials for several brands. In recent times we’ve seen him on E.V.E (also on Showmax), where he plays Cornelius, an associate at a law firm. He also starred in the 2018 Nigerian box office hit, Up North. In November of the same year he married actress Linda Ejiorfor and the couple welcomed their first child in July 2020.

Ibrahim serves as the host on Love Come Back, where he and his team help the repentant lover to win back his/her ex-lover with ideas that are brilliant and definitely irresistible. He not only entertains the audience with his infusion of humour, he also gives sound advice on love and relationship to both parties – the repentant and the aggrieved lover.

2. It’s a new concept on Nigerian TV

Africa Magic takes storytelling to a new dimension in Love Come Back. The show strives to bring back the spark in relationships by convincing the other party of the genuineness of the ex-lover. As is demonstrated in the show’s pilot episode, the team will often go to great lengths to make this happen. According to the CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, “We are Africa’s number one storyteller because we are always seeking opportunities to tell unique African stories on our platforms, so with Love Come Back we want to take it a notch higher and help bring back love and romance into the lives of people.”

3. There is an interesting cameo appearance

There is a liberal dose of Nigerian pop culture in the show. Nothing demonstrates this more than a surprise appearance by leading Nigerian designer Ejiro Amos Tafiri. We can expect that subsequently there will be other celebrity guest appearances.

4. There is a lesson for everyone

Love Come Back takes on relationship cases of everyday Nigerians and teaches the viewers a few lessons along the way. Lessons on how to build a better relationship, the importance of communication and, of course, the beauty of second chances.

5. Social media commentary

In 2020, the television experience is not complete if there is no social media commentary to accompany the airing of a show’s episodes. Ahead of the show’s premiere, fans took to social media to express their enthusiasm at the Love Come Back trailer and this continued with the airing of the pilot episode. As show host Ibrahim questioned the repentant lover on episode one on why he wanted his love back, he had a few interesting answers which had Nigerians, including Ibrahim’s wife, Linda, tweeting.

