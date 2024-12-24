Luxury bus owners have commenced the implementation of a 50 per cent fare discount on long-distance routes across the country.

This was announced yesterday following a recent partnership agreement between the Federal Government and the Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria (ALBON).

The transporters have also expressed their gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for approving the rebate. This, they said, would relieve the travelling public of the burden of high fares occasioned by rising costs of vehicle maintenance.

ALBON, in a statement, encouraged intending travellers to go to designated public motor parks and major transporters’ terminals to pay only half of the current fares and board available buses to their destinations.

The press release was signed jointly by ALBON President, Nonso Ubajaka, and the Honorary Secretary, Frank Nneji.

They assured travellers by road that long-distance luxury bus and mini bus operators would start the collection of 50 percent of the prevailing fares from Tuesday, December 24, until January 5, 2025.

The designated inter-state routes on which the fare rebate is applicable include Abuja to Damaturu, Kano, Maiduguri, Makurdi, and Sokoto.

Those leaving Abuja for the southern parts of the country would also pay half the fares if they are travelling to Aba, Benin, Enugu, Owerri, Port Harcourt, and Umuahia.

The discount is also available for departures from Lagos to destinations such as Aba, Abuja, Asaba, Calabar, Enugu, Umuahia, Uyo, Warri and Yenagoa.

Travellers departing Lagos to destinations up North would benefit from the ticket rebate if they are going to Gombe, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Lokoja, Maiduguri, Makurdi, Sokoto, Gusau, Jalingo and Minna.

The luxury bus owners further stated, “We urge intending passengers to take advantage of Mr. President’s magnanimity and travel to their various destinations nationwide by paying half of the current fares.

“Our member companies have all been notified and are ready for the exercise. They include, among others: Chisco Transport; GUO Transport Ltd; ABC Transport; Young Shall Grow Nig Ltd; Izuchukwu Transport Nig. Ltd; God Bless Ezenwata Nig. Ltd; and SD Express Ltd.”

Some other ALBON members offering the ticket discount are Ifesinachi Transport Nig. Ltd; E Ekesons Nig. Ltd; Ifeanyi Chukwu Industries & commercial Ltd; Bonnyway Motor Ltd; Delta Express Ltd; Welfare Transport Nig. Ltd. and God Is Good Motors Ltd.

The transport owners assured that the offer would run non-stop from December 24, 2024, to January 5, 2025, informing, however, that this is on ”first come, first served,” basis.

“Once again, the Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria wishes to commend President Tinubu for being responsive to the challenges faced by the travelling public. We also wish to commend the Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali, for his efforts in helping to make the palliative a reality,” the association said.