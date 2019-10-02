Maina: DSS confirms arrest of ex-Pension Reform boss

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said it arrested the ex-chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina and his son, Faisal, during a joint operation with operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to the service, it recovered a pistol, a drone and bullet proof vehicles from the suspects after their arrest in Abuja, on Monday.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunnaya, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said father and son were arrested at the Pennsylvania Avenue Hotel, Utako, Abuja, in response to a request by the EFCC to the DSS for assistance in the apprehension of the prime suspect.

The statement read in part: “Maina was arrested in company of his 20 year old son, Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina, who unsuccessfully tried to resist the arrest.

“The lad even pulled a pistol against the security agents involved in the operation. He was, however, disarmed and arrested. He is a final year student at the Canadian University of Dubai where he is studying Telecoms Engineering.

The statement further read, “Items recovered from the suspects include a pistol with live ammunition, a bulletproof Range Rover SUV, a BMW Saloon car, foreign currencies, a Phantom 7 drone and sensitive documents.

“The suspects and the recovered items will be handed over to the EFCC for further investigations and appropriate necessary actions.

“It is instructive to note that the operation is as a result of a renewed inter-agency collaboration among security and law enforcement agencies.”