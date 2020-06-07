Majek Fashek’s family seeks financial support to repatriate body

The family of legendary singer, Majekodunmi Fasheke widely known as Majek Fashek, has called on the public to assist financially in order to fly his body back home for burial.

Majek Fashek died in the United States of America on June 1, 2020, and now his family is in need of financial assistance to bring the body of the deceased reggae legend back home in Nigeria for proper burial.

On behalf of Majek Fashek’s family, the former member of the House of Representatives, representing Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency and music enthusiast and owner of U&I Records, Agbonayinma made the announcement.

Agbonayinma pleads for Majek, a music legend and Africa’s pride not to be buried like an ordinary man.

He said; “With the support of the family, the children, we are looking at how we can bring him to Nigeria to be buried here. This is going to cost quite a lot of money, especially with the challenge of COVID-19. So, we are trying to raise fund.

The only account we have right now to be donated to, is the senior son’s account, Randy. Making this public is not my decision alone, some people came and said we should set this up.

“They said we should set up account in America and Nigeria. We want him to be buried here in Nigeria, his fatherland, and not in some foreign land like a chicken. In Nigeria, we are still trying to decide which account to use but the American account of the first son is ready and people are already paying into it. I must commend the response has been encouraging, but we need more funds.”

He added that there is a committee being set up to take charge of setting up the Nigerian account.

“In the meantime, people can pay to the American account of the son. We just have to bring Majek home for proper burial,” he reiterated.