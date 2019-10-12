Melaye vows to defeat Adeyemi again as court orders Kogi Senate re-run

October 12, 2019 0

Senator Dino Melaye has boasted that he would defeat Senator Smart Adeyemi again in a re-run election to be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The Appeal Court had on Friday upheld the election of the National Assembly Kogi Election Tribunal which nullified the election of Melaye and ordered a re-run.

Adeyemi had vowed to defeat Melaye in the re-run election to be conducted by INEC soon.

In his reaction, Melaye said Adeyemi is his political wife and that he would defeat him again.

He said he had defeated Adeyemi on two previous occasion and that he would score a hat-trick this time around.

“Smart Adeyemi is my political wife, I was in APC, I contested against him in PDP, I defeated him. I came to PDP and he went to APC, I defeated him, that is two zero and going back for the third time, it will be hat-trick. I will score the third goal,” Melaye wrote on his Instagram page.

