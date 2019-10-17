Messi wins record sixth European Golden Shoe

Lionel Messi has picked-up a record-extending 6th European Golden Shoe Award, after another impressive season with Barcelona.

The Argentinean superstar, who finished last season with 36 goals in 34 La Liga matches, has now become the first player to win the award for three successive years, after beating Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe by three goals.

Messi, who won his first award back in 2010, has now set a new benchmark with 6 Golden Shoes, two clear of Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the all-time list.