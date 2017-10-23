Multiple deaths as suicide bombers hit Maiduguri again

Many were feared dead and scores injured when multiple bomb attacks hit Maiduguri, Borno State, on Sunday.

The incidents occurred about 8:50 pm in Muna Garage general area in Jere Local Government Area of Maiduguri.

According to a CJTF source, the first bomber blew up himself at Muna Garage park, killing scores and injuring six.

The second occurred inside IDP camp, injuring about 10 people while the third occurred along Gomboru Ngala road.

“So far, information reveals that the first bomber at Muna garage park entrance killed 13 people and injured six others while the second bomber inside IDP camp injured 10 people,” the CJTF source said last night.

A rescue worker said the casualty figure could be far higher and the Muna Garage general area was not safe for rescue workers at night.

The federal government and military maintain that Boko Haram is a spent force, but intermittent attacks and suicide bombings pose a constant threat, particularly in remote areas.

Maiduguri is the biggest city in North-Eastern Nigeria, the heart of an Islamic uprising that has killed about 15,000 people in eight years.