My father said Supreme Court can make mistakes’, Charly boy protests in Imo

The patron of Imo Concerned Citizens Forum, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly boy, on Wednesday led members of the group in a protest in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Charly boy, who spoke during the march, said the judgment of the Supreme Court which sacked Emeka Ihedioha and replaced him with Hope Uzodinma on January 14 was a miscarriage of justice.

He said that the group was protesting the Supreme Court’s judgment and urging it to restore the mandate of Ihedioha.

The activist said that his father, Justice Chukwudife Oputa, who headed the Supreme Court at a point told him and all Nigerians that the apex court can make mistakes.

Oputa, who spoke in a mix of Igbo, pidgin and English languages said that as a ten-year-old boy, his late father told him to fight injustice.

He said, “Na we be government. Those in government houses are not the government but because the way we dey behave, we have made ourselves servants while those in government houses who are now supposed to be our servants are now the government but our mumu don do.

“What we are here to say is very simple. We have come to ask the Supreme Court to reverse its judgment and return justice to Imo State. What was done a few weeks ago by the Supreme Court was a miscarriage of justice.

“As a little boy, a ten-year-old boy, my father told me to fight injustice anywhere. Whether in the South, North, East or West injustice is not good. My father, who was once in charge of the Supreme Court once said that the Supreme Court can make mistakes. We admit that the Supreme Court has made a mistake. They should correct themselves. “ Punch