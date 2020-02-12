Get central generators to prevent fire outbreaks, Lagos speaker tells traders

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on Wednesday, told traders in the state to have a central power system to prevent incessant fire outbreaks at markets in the state.

Obasa said this when members of the Lagos State Chapter of the Market Leaders and Traders Association of Nigeria paid him a courtesy visit.

Obasa’s Media Aide, Tolani Abati, said in a statement that the speaker said having a common source of power supply was better than owning generating sets individually which is one of the causes of incessant fire outbreak at markets in the state.

He said, “This common power supply will serve the whole market and it will go a long way to preventing incessant fire outbreaks in markets.

“This initiative will benefit traders in markets because frequent fire incidents cause huge losses to the traders.’’

Obasa also advised the traders to constantly liaise with their local government councils and the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps in their areas.