The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced that 14,165 Nigerian pilgrims have been successfully airlifted to Saudi Arabia in the first five days of the 2025 Hajj operations.

The commission announced in a statement signed by the Assistant Director, Information and Publication, Fatima Usara, on Wednesday.

NAHCON began airlift operations to Saudi Arabia on May 9, 2025, with 315 airlifted from the Sam Mbakwe International Airport in Imo, to Madinah.

According to the statement, the achievement, completed through 35 flights, represents 34.4% of the total expected pilgrim movement for the year, a significant improvement compared to 2024, when 23 flights had transported 9,788 pilgrims within the same period, marking just 20.2% of the overall airlift.

Usara also stated that four states including Oyo, Abia, Kogi, and Nasarawa had so far completed their airlift operations, while Ondo and Ekiti pilgrims were scheduled to be airlifted in a combined final flight in the coming days.

Part of the statement reads, “The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing 2025 Hajj airlift operations as of May 14, 2025.

“States that have concluded their airlift include Oyo State, Abia, Kogi, and Nasarawa States. Meanwhile, Ondo and Ekiti States are currently preparing for their final flights, which will be undertaken as a combined airlift.”

NAHCON also reported smooth operations with no flight cancellations to date, adding that one of the carriers airlifting pilgrims from Niger State had arrived earlier than scheduled.

The commission lauded its operational teams and field staff for their dedication and efficiency, while attributing the seamless progress to the collaboration of State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, the strategic engagement of four airlines for this year’s exercise, and the timely release of full flight schedules by Saudi authorities.

“Additionally, Saudi Arabian authorities have released full flight schedules to all participating airlines, which further facilitates proper planning and timeliness. All flights are currently landing in Madinah, in line with the agreed plan,” the statement further read.

The commission also said the first batch of pilgrims who landed in Madinah were set to proceed to Makkah, where they will commence their Umrah rites, particularly for those observing the Tamattu’i or Qiran forms of Hajj.

NAHCON has also clarified that no official Hajj visa was directly issued to Nigeria under the 2025 arrangement.

It urged the public to remain vigilant and report any individuals claiming to possess or sell official Hajj visas, noting that only licensed tour operators were authorised to register pilgrims, and warned against falling victim to fraudulent agents.