NBC expects surge in applications for broadcast licence

The Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Is’haq Modibbo-Kawu, says the Nigeria broadcasting industry is one of the leading employers of labour in the country as the industry can boast of 740 broadcasting stations.

Kawu disclosed this on Sunday while speaking at the 5th anniversary of the Fresh Insight Newspapers, held at the Banquet Hall, opposite Government House, Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

Kawu disclosed that the commission was currently processing additional 200 licences for another set of broadcasting stations in the country which would further increase the number of the existing figure.

According to him, the commission gave licences to 240 stations in September this year, saying that by the time the new licences were released, more job opportunities would be provided for the unemployed youths in the country.

Kawu said, “Last September, we gave 243 licences. As I’m talking to you, we are expecting another set of almost 200 licences. So in terms of the quantity of stations and opportunity for people to be employed in broadcasting, the industry is a sector to be reckoned with.

“At the moment, we have about 740 radio and television stations and we think that before long, this will increase because at the moment we are processing new licences.”