NCC to crash data costs, says Danbatta

The Nigerian Communications Commission says it has begun moves to avail Nigerians with massive data Internet connection across the country at cheaper rates.

The commission noted that it had licensed and supported infrastructure development companies in deploying fibre optic cables across the country to enable data-based start-ups in harnessing and achieving their objectives.

The Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, stated these in Port Harcourt on Tuesday during an ICT innovation forum, themed ‘Developing Nigeria’s tech eco-system, imperative for improving local content’.

Danbatta who was represented by the NCC’s Secretary, Mr Felix Adeoye, said the commission was supporting the Federal Government in curtailing hate speech in the cyberspace and ensuring that data were utilised positively by Nigerians.

He said, “Within the next few years you are going to see availability of massive data all over the country. We have licensed a number of infrastructure companies to deploy fibres all over the country and they have begun operations.”