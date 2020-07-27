NCDC reports 555 new COVID-19 cases

Nigeria’s COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases have surpassed 40,000 mark after the nation recorded 555 fresh cases of the virus on Sunday.

According to figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Nigeria now has 40,532 confirmed cases.

However, from the new cases, statistics from the NCDC showed that Lagos took the highest share.

Lagos-156 Kano-65 Ogun-57 Plateau-54 Oyo-53 Benue-43 FCT-30 Ondo-18 Kaduna-16 Akwa Ibom-13 Gombe-13 Rivers-12 Ekiti-9 Osun-8 Cross River-3 Borno-2 Edo-2 Bayelsa-1.”