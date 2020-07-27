NCDC reports 555 new COVID-19 cases

July 27, 2020 0

Nigeria’s COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases have surpassed 40,000 mark after the nation recorded 555 fresh cases of the virus on Sunday.

According to figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Nigeria now has 40,532 confirmed cases.

However, from the new cases, statistics from the NCDC showed that Lagos took the highest share.

Lagos-156 Kano-65 Ogun-57 Plateau-54 Oyo-53 Benue-43 FCT-30 Ondo-18 Kaduna-16 Akwa Ibom-13 Gombe-13 Rivers-12 Ekiti-9 Osun-8 Cross River-3 Borno-2 Edo-2 Bayelsa-1.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Muslim leaders reject governors’ plans to resume Almajirai evacuation

Almajirai are still on the streets of major northern cities despite the decision of the Northern Governors’ Forum to ban them.